(WFRV) – A custodian for a school district in Washington County was arrested and officially charged with ten felony counts of possession of child pornography, and more charges are ‘likely’ to come in the future.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest involving a custodian for the West Bend School District. Investigators reportedly arrested 35-year-old Michael Westphal on July 12 on multiple charges.

The charges involved the alleged possession, sharing and soliciting child sexual abuse material. Authorities say that he was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop as he left his residence.

The release says that investigators were made aware of the case back on June 20 after an Ozaukee County Sheriff Investigator found ‘unlawful material’ possibly being shared over the internet from the suspect’s residence. It was learned that Westphal was a custodian for the West Bend School District.

Westphal has been officially charged in court with ten felony counts of possession of child pornography. Officials say that more charges are likely in the future. The investigation is reportedly ‘far from over’.

There is still a ‘significant’ amount of electronic evidence to go through, according to authorities. The release says that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working in partnership with the West Bend Police Department and School District.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis provided some insight into the case and how quickly it came together.

When investigators looked at the deeply disturbing nature of the unlawful material, coupled with the fact that the suspect was a long-time school district employee, this case was quickly identified as a top agency priority. Typically, these cases can take several months to put together; however, investigators worked diligently to put us in a place where we could act in an accelerated manner without compromising the quality of the investigation. At this time, I want to reiterate that no evidence has been found to suggest that we have any local victims, however, we must get through all the evidence before we can give that assurance to the community Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

Anyone with pertinent information about the investigation can call 262-335-4846. No additional details were provided.