GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family.

“I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the last minute to make green bean casserole which seems to be a standard in most people’s Thanksgiving menus,” stated Wiliams.

Mary showed me everything on her shopping list and let me tag along while she shopped. One of the items we needed to find was French-cut Green Beans for the Casserole, and we looked all over the store to find them.

While Mary admits that preparing a Thanksgiving Meal can be stressful, she says spending time with her family is always worth the struggle.

“Having everybody together and everybody notices tells us what they’re grateful for, just all the comradery of family, sharing, laughing, that’s the best part,” said Williams.

Mary says she plans to cook for at least ten people.