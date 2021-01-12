CWD found in a deer in Shawano County, DNR confirms

GERMANIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Baiting and feeding bans for deer have renewed in Shawano and Waupaca counties after a deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to a release, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed a wild deer tested positive for CWD in the Town of Germania in Shawano County and is within 10 miles of Waupaca County.

The DNR will renew the baiting and feeding bans in Shawano and Waupaca counties.

According to a release, baiting and feeding were already banned in Shawano County due to a 2017 CWD positive detection in a farm-raised facility.

The CWD-positive deer was an adult doe harvested during the 2020 gun deer season and was tested as part of the department’s disease surveillance efforts. This is the first wild deer detection in Shawano County.

According to a release, CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases.

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999.

The first positives were found in 2002.