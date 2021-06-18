CWD positive deer in Green Lake Co., Winnebago Co. under a feeding & baiting ban

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Green Lake County.

The deer was found in the Town of Brooklyn in early May 2021 and is the first deer to test positive for CWD in Green Lake County. The location is within 10 miles of adjacent Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Waushara counties.

With this latest information, Winnebago County is now considered a CWD-affected county, which means the DNR will enact a new two-year- ban on baiting and feeding of deer in the County, effective July 1, 2021. Green Lake, Fond du Lac and Washaura counties are already identified as CWD-affected counties and have the bans.

The new detection means the DNR will coordinate with the County Deer Advisory Council and discuss action plans, encourage reporting of sick deer, sampling vehicle-killed adult deer and sampling adult deer harvested under agricultural damage permits.