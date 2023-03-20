SEXTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin was arrested on nearly 60 charges of possession of child pornography after authorities received a cyber tip.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jarett Fillyaw was detained after authorities searched his residence. On March 15, authorities executed a search warrant at an address in Sextonville.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reportedly got a cyber tip from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This tip was about sexually explicit images of children that were downloaded at the address where the search warrant was executed.

Fillyaw was reportedly detained and multiple electronic devices were seized. Authorities say that multiple videos and images that are suspected to be illegal were found.

He was arrested and taken to jail on 59 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one county of Felony Bail Jumping. The charges will reportedly be sent to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, court records show that Fillyaw has not been charged. No additional details were provided.

