FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man from Fond du Lac was arrested after a CyberTip and search warrant revealed numerous images and videos of child pornography stored on seized devices.

A release from the Fond du Lac Police Department states that a search warrant was executed in the 600 block of South Main Street on September 28, 2022.

During the search warrant, several electronic devices were seized to be forensically examined, officers say.

The investigation, which began with a CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), found “numerous images and videos of child pornography involving prepubescent and pubescent females” stored on the seized devices.

On February 28, 2023, authorities arrested the Fond du Lac resident. Officers say the man is being held on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department continues to partner with NCMEC and is dedicated to investigating these crimes and holding criminal offenders accountable. FDLPD is committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to proactively pursue those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our communities; our children. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Department

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

No further details were provided in the release.