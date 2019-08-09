FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Cycling Without Age helps seniors enjoy the outdoors

OSHKOSH, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – Cycling Without Age is a movement that was started by Ole Kassow in Copenhagen in 2012.

Miravida Living in Oshkosh was the first elder care facility in the U.S. to launch the program in 2015.

The facility now has a fleet of seven trishaws that volunteers use to regularly take residents on bike rides throughout the community.

The program aims to get the elderly out of their nursing homes and into the fresh air and the community around them.

For more information on Cycling Without Age visit https://cyclingwithoutage.org/ and for more information on Miravida Living head to https://www.miravidaliving.com/

