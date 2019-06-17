Dads of all kinds celebrate Father’s Day at NEW Zoo

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Dads of both the two-legged and four-legged kind braved the gloomy Sunday weather to enjoy Father’s Day at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park.

“It’s always nice to come to the zoo and see the animals,” says Adam Delsman, who made the trip with his daughter, Matilda.

“We came out because she likes going to the zoo and we thought that would be a good Father’s Day activity,” agreed Scott Aulik, who was also with his daughter, Lauren.

Despite their appearances, dads of all species have a lot in common. Take Manny the snow monkey, for example, who can’t seem to get his kids motivated enough to move out.

“If you stop by the snow monkeys, ‘King of the Monkeys’ Manny has a couple of grown sons living in the tube with him,” explains Carmen Murach, a Curator of Animals at the NEW Zoo. “One’s an adult (and) one’s kind of a teenager, but they’re still hanging around home.”

There’s also Abner the swan, who’s keeping busy with a few bundles of joy of his own. “He’s got four week-and-a-half-old cygnets,” says Murach. “He’s pointing out food and telling them where to run from danger…He’s here to protect them if anything seems to be threatening.

Much like Abner, both human and animal fathers kept close to their young, always proud to keep their families safe. “We enjoy looking at all the animals and seeing the babies,” said Aulik. “Obviously, all fathers want to protect their babies.”