KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Car shows may have a lot to do with checking out some hot rides, but it can also be a family affair.

Keith Kickbusch from Kewaunee and his 7-year-old son Kashton were showing off their Mustang at the 4th annual Waterfront Bar & Grill Father’s Day Car Show.

Kickbusch talked about sharing his love of cars with his son saying, “He has Power Wheels at home, and started taking interest in cars. We work on the [Mustang}. He comes and helps me out in the garage on the car.”

Also spending time with his dad at the event was Tolan Liesch. He has been going to car shows with his dad since he was little.

He says, “[My dad has] been bringing me to shows and races for as long as I can remember, so when he got [his car], I loved wiping it down, cleaning it off, and making it look nice.”

For his father Dave, he says some of his favorite memories with his son are spending time at car shows.

“I enjoy it. It’s nice to be able to spend time with him, I don’t get to see him a whole lot otherwise. We get together on the weekends for the car show. He finally got himself a car, so he has one he can show off also,” Dave Liesch says.

The event is not only fun for all car enthusiasts, but a great way for fathers to pass on their love of cars to their kids.

Participant Kerry Johnson says, “It’ll be good if we can get the next generation to get involved too, and get them involved in the old cars.”

More than 100 cars entered the show with all the proceeds benefitting Kewaunee Storm.