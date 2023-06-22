GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven Wisconsin men were sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in the commercial sexual exploitation of a child in Green Lake County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on multiple dates between June and November 2019, one of the defendants, Julio “Cesar” Veleta Veleta, transported the victim. This 16-year-old girl was in foster care in Madison for her to perform commercial sex acts for dairy farm workers.

Another defendant, Evis Garcia Rivera, paid for sex with the victim and promoted her availability for commercial sex within the Guatemalan national farm worker community in Green Lake County.

Eventually, the victim began living with Garcia Rivera and several other defendants, who would ‘loan’ the victim to different groups of farm workers in the area for her sexual services.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office uncovered this conspiracy on Thanksgiving night in 2019 when the victim called 911. Several subjects were arrested that night at the house where the victim lived, while others were detained in other locations following further investigation.

In a separate action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says five additional defendants were prosecuted in Wisconsin Circuit Court. Four defendants, Rolando Corado Gonzalez, Edwin Rivera Salguero, Ember River, and Esler Rivera, have pled guilty to exposing genitals to a child and have been sentenced to state prison time.

“The convictions and sentences of the defendants, in this case, are the direct result of the hard work and excellent collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “Along with our partners, we are committed to protecting and supporting victims of human trafficking, and our enforcement efforts necessarily will include not only the primary traffickers but also others who assist in these trafficking efforts, including those who seek to drive the demand for this type of victimization.”

The seven individuals charged in federal court have been sentenced as follows:

36-year-old Julio Veleta Veleta of Sun Prairie 7.25 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

33-year-old Evis Garcia Rivera of Manchester 7.25 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

42-year-old Avelino Sarceno Sarceno of Manchester 2.5 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

29-year-old Samuel Martinez Corado of Markesan 2.3 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

37-year-old Abilio Corado Gonzalez of Markesan 2.25 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

36-year-old Belter Arana Bautista of Brandon 2 years in prison 5 years of supervised release

21-year-old Oscar Martinez Corado of Markesan 2 years in prison 5 years of supervised release



Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul commented on the incident: “Human trafficking is an appalling, violent crime that occurs across our state and the country, and we must continue to fight it. Thank you to the investigators, including DCI agents and prosecutors who worked to hold the defendants accountable.”

In addition, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll expressed his gratitude toward his deputies for working hard to bring justice to the case.

“We are very pleased with the overall outcome of this case,” said Podoll. “We are hopeful for the victim and their future. The collaboration of the investigating agencies and attorney’s offices was tremendous. I’m incredibly proud of all the work everyone put into this case to pursue justice on behalf of the victim and the community. Clearly, crimes like these have no boundaries, and any community can be impacted.”

The United States Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Department of Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.