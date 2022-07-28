APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dairy Queen in the City of Appleton donated $1 for every BLIZZARD Treat ordered to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

July 28 is Miracle Treat Day, in which participating Dairy Queens donated $1 for every BLIZZARD Treat. The donations provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what is next.

“It feels really good because there are some people I know in my personal life that don’t have the money and it’s just a good thing to do,” said Kayla Witsmeer, a Shift Lead at Appleton’s Dairy Queen.

In 2021, Dairy Queen raised more than $45K through this program.

“We’ve been doing it for around 30 years and its been a long partnership and we raise a lot of money so it’s a really good program,” added Witsmeer.

For more information about the Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day, you can click here.