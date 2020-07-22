FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Dairyland Depot donates nearly $7,000 to Freedom Fire Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents looking for a way to give back to the community can now do just that by using the Red FFD pump at Dairyland Depot in the Town of Freedom.

According to Freedom officials, Dairyland Depot is donating four cents of every gallon pumped from the Red FFD pump to the Freedom Fire Department.

“It started a year ago or so and we’ve already donated almost $7,000 to the fire department here in Freedom,” says Assistant Manager Heide Reince.

Reince says that people enjoy giving back and many customers will even wait for that specific pump just so they can also helpt out.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More