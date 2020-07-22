Dairyland Depot donates nearly $7,000 to Freedom Fire Department

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents looking for a way to give back to the community can now do just that by using the Red FFD pump at Dairyland Depot in the Town of Freedom.

According to Freedom officials, Dairyland Depot is donating four cents of every gallon pumped from the Red FFD pump to the Freedom Fire Department.

“It started a year ago or so and we’ve already donated almost $7,000 to the fire department here in Freedom,” says Assistant Manager Heide Reince.

Reince says that people enjoy giving back and many customers will even wait for that specific pump just so they can also helpt out.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5