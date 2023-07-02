MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc helped to minimize the damage done by a garage fire that was brought under control in 20 minutes on Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, crews were sent to the 700 block of South 26th Street around 10:20 a.m. on July 2 for reports of smoke and flames coming from a garage.

Prior to fire crews arrival, Manitowoc Police arrived and found an active garage fire with heavy smoke and flames infringing on the residence.

Efforts were eventually focused on several other exposures to minimize the damage from the hostile garage fire. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Initial arriving crews did an awesome job in protecting additional property and content loss, by recognizing the conditions and the proximity of the adjacent properties. In total nine structures suffered heat damage and one vehicle located outside the garage. Although we do not have a dollar loss at this time it could have been much higher if not for the actions taken. Todd M. Blaser, Chief of Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and no dollar amount of loss is available yet.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was assisted by the Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc Public Utilities, Manitowoc Public Works, and Wisconsin Public Service.