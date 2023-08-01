LUDINGTON, Mich. (WFRV) – After unexpected damage to its ramp system, officials say the S.S. Badger will not be able to resume operation this season.

“We have made the difficult, and unfortunately unavoidable, decision to suspend our daily crossings for the remainder of the season,” says Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC). “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end, but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”

Officials say that on July 21, a failure of the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp system occurred. Underwater divers, marine construction contractors, and an engineering firm were engaged, but over the last week, crews determined the necessary repairs would take months to clear the collapsed structure.

“While an amazing amount of work has been done in [the] last 11 days and an incredible effort has been made by all of our employees and key partners on the Lakes, this is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” says Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disruption in plans. We know that our passengers and our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc rely on the Badger. We thank them for their support, patience, and understanding as we tackle this unexpected and disappointing end to our season.”

In the meantime, Lake Michigan Carferry is working to keep as many of its seasonal employees working as possible.

“We also ask that people please respect the fencing around the dock area in Ludington as it is an active work site,” Spore says.

Spore continued to say that reservation teams are systematically issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted individually in order of their reservation date.