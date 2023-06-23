DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tyra Stoehr has made it to Broadway… the Broadway Theater in downtown De Pere, that is. Stoehr is performing in the Birder Players production of the Broadway musical, A Chorus Line.

The show follows the hope and heartbreak of a Broadway chorus audition; something Stoehr knows a thing or two about.

“I had just started to go to a couple auditions again,” Stoehr recalled.

After taking time to raise her two boys, this professional dancer was just getting back into step, when her world came crashing down.

“The next thing I know everything went black,” Stoehr said.

Stoehr had been hit in the head while out boating by, of all things, a golf ball.

“My son goes, ‘You’re bleeding!’,” Stoehr said.

The severe impact on her skull caused a traumatic brain injury.

“I said, ‘I can’t get my legs underneath me,’ she remembered. “I couldn’t walk.”

What followed was years of headaches and dizziness, searching for answers …. and going through life unbalanced.

“I just kept leaning to the left. My body would fall and I couldn’t stop it,” she explained. “It made me sick to my stomach. I was always like throwing up. I couldn’t look up. I wanted to look up and kiss my husband, I couldn’t even do that.”

So how did this dancer go from not being able to balance enough to even walk, to performing the lead dance role in A Chorus Line?

“Never giving up,” she said.

The fact that Stoehr is dancing on a local stage, at the Broadway theatre in De Pere, instead of Broadway in New York, makes her no less of a singular sensation in how far she’s come in her recovery. That’s the message she wants to get out to others.

“If I can help one other person believe in themselves and never stop with a brain injury,” Stoehr said. “You can’t give up on the brain, you just can’t.”

Stoehr saw several doctors, but attributes her remarkable recovery mainly to a tenacious journey of trying anything that might help, from prism lenses to cranial massage, a balance coach, and a strong support network. That network includes a former dance partner, Lisa Pritzl, who now uses dance professionally as a way to help empower Parkinson’s patients.

“Reconnecting with somebody in the show who I danced with 35 years ago with the Ballet Company,” Stoehr recalled. “I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Stoehr admits she’s not fully recovered.

“I’m not a hundred percent my any means,” she said. ”The imbalance, when I step on Gus’s toes {in A Chorus Line} I step on Gus’s toes!” Shoehr chuckled. “I don’t think he even notices.”

But she is back, showing audiences night after night, what is possible, when you “do it for love.”

A Chorus Line is playing through June 29. Click here for showtimes. For more information and support on Traumatic Brain Injury, Stoehr recommends this group.