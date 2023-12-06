SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, Wis. Stat. § 940.04 considered abortions illegal. On Tuesday, Dane Co. Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled that the law, written in 1849, does not prohibit abortions.

“I’m just flabbergasted,” Victor Schupp of Sheboygan said.

He slowly walks up and down the sidewalk on S. Taylor St. outside of the Planned Parenthood Sheboygan location, “praying for the end of abortion,” for 45 minutes each day the clinic is open, three days per week, although abortions have not been offered there since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Schupp may have been “shocked,” but other pro-abortion and even pro-life supporters are not. In fact, leaders from both viewpoints expected Schlipper to rule the way she did.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with this ruling,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin chief strategy officer Michelle Velasquez said. “It’s everything I thought it would be based on the court’s prior rulings.”

“We are disappointed but not surprised,” Wisconsin Right to Life legislative and pact director Gracie Skogman said. “The judge had given a preview on what her decision would likely be in this case.”

That prior court ruling was made by Schlipper in July, in which she made the distinction between abortion and feticide based on a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court case, Wisconsin v. Black. Based on that distinction, she ruled that Wis. Stat. § 940.04 pertains to feticide, not abortion. The justices in 1994 explained that feticide is the nonconsensual act in which a woman loses a pregnancy.

The case resulted from Glenndale Black destroying the life of his unborn child by violently assaulting his wife five days prior to her anticipated delivery date. He punched her twice in the abdomen, which the physicians said lead to the baby bleeding to death after the placenta was detached from his mother’s uterine wall.

As Schlipper interpreted that Wis. Stat. § 940.04 only prohibits feticide, not medical abortion, Wisconsin returns to its pre-Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Care (2022) abortion laws, under which abortion is banned 20 weeks after “probable fertilization.”

Velasquez said that Tuesday’s ruling is not just a major win for patients seeking abortions, but also for the medical staff that perform them, as it alleviates fear of prosecution.

“(Doctors) know that they can treat their patients to the full scope of reproductive health care without being concerned that they will be prosecuted for doing so,” she said.

Planned Parenthood’s Milwaukee and Madison locations have been offering abortion services since September after Schlipper’s July ruling. The Sheboygan location will resume providing abortion services as soon as possible, according to Velasquez, as it has not since 2022.

Velasquez said that beyond those three locations, she hopes that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will be able to continue expanding to offer its abortion services at more locations in the state, given the legal safety blanket.

“We have a long way to go to protect that access, and to expand it,” she said. “By expanding it I mean making sure that it’s accessible in all parts of the state.”

Velasquez and Planned Parenthood are not alone in planning much more work following the ruling. Wisconsin Right to Life hopes to make more pregnancy resources available as well as lobbying for more legislation to support expecting mothers.

“Many of the top reasons (for abortions) are things like housing insecurity and healthcare insecurity,” Skogman said. “Those are things that we feel so passionately about and should be changed. That’s where pregnancy resources come in, and that’s where bipartisan legislation should come in.”

And back on the sidewalk, Schupp said that he still plans on being at the Planned Parenthood Sheboygan location, where he believes he is making a difference.

“I was out here when we talked to a young lady who was going to have an abortion. And she got on the bus and left,” he said. “Then two weeks later, she came back, and showed me the pictures of her ultrasound, and she wasn’t going to have an abortion.”

At the government level, Sheboygan District Attorney Joel Urmanski is also undeterred, and said in a statement to Local 5 News that he plans to appeal the ruling, after which the case would move to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“The statute at issue prohibits performing abortions (including consensual abortions) unless the exception for abortions necessary to save the life of the mother applies…. I do not believe it is my job or the role of the courts to make that determination. It is an issue for the Legislature and the Governor to resolve.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court consists of a 4-3 liberal majority.