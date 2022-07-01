DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox.

According to a release, the monkeypox case was confirmed in a Dane County resident and they are currently isolated and remain at a low risk to the public.

“While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person,” says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

Dr. Westergaard goes on to say that the public should know the risk of widespread transmission remains low. As of June 30, there are 396 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States.

On June 10, a non-Wisconsin resident who tested positive for monkeypox was visiting Oconto County while contagious.