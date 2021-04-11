Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.

The Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports that the Dane County Board can’t ban the warrants. But board members are proposing a resolution to push the sheriff to stop using them.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says he rarely uses the surprise raids, but they help prevent armed confrontations between police and suspects. The sheriff’s office executed no-knock warrants 11 times in 2020.

