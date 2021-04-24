Dane County forms task force to expand internet access

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This file photo shows a person working on a laptop.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Dane County have created a task force to explore how to expand internet access for rural residents.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the county board voted on Thursday to create the task force. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 94% of rural Dane County homes have access to at least three broadband providers and the remaining 6% have access to at least two providers.

But county Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, who pushed for the task force, says that information is outdated and inaccurate. According to the resolution creating the task force, 25% of rural county residents lack accessible, reliable and affordable broadband.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale