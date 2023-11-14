BURKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Dane County was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly hid in the woods after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen moped.

According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop at 4:43 a.m. on a woman who was driving a stolen moped at County Highway CV and Fieldstone Lane in the Town of Burke.

Officials say that along with the stolen moped, the woman was also believed to be a suspect in several recent thefts around the area.

While attempting to make the traffic stop, deputies say the woman drove the stolen moped into a wooded area near the airport’s fence line before running from the scene on foot.

Authorities then established a perimeter and started an on-foot search after reporting what sounded like a gunshot going off soon after the woman fled.

At 9:06 a.m., with the help of a drone provided by the Fitchburg Police Department and a K9 unit provided by the Middleton Police Department, deputies took the woman into custody after finding her hiding under a small trailer close to the intersection of County Highway CV and Wheeler Road.

At this time, officials are asking residents and businesses near County Highway CV and Fieldstone Lane to check their security and doorbell cameras for signs of another individual who may be involved with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office via the Dane County tip line at 608-274-6900.