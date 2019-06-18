Darboy Club is closing June 30th Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

VILLAGE OF HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) -- In a conversation with Local 5, Darboy Club owner Mark Tatro has confirmed the 57-year-old supper club will be closing its doors for economic reasons June 30th.

The Darboy Club holds landmark status to many in the Fox Valley.

Tatro has not only owned the oft-booked hall for 22 years, but he also worked there for 13 years prior to purchasing it.

Tatro says the banquet business is not what it used to be. There are fewer weddings, anniversary parties, bowling events, and Christmas parties than before.

Mark wants to thank all the loyal customers from over the years.

The Darboy Club opened in 1962.