Darboy gets in the holiday spirit, hosts first ever festival of lights

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the first in Darboy’s history a holiday light show went on display tonight.

Fox Cities Festival of Lights is a walkable holiday attraction with an estimated 100,000 lights, dozens of figures, structures and a bonfire.

There was even an apperance by Santa Claus himself.

The event is free but a donation of $5 is suggest to help support both the future efforts and nonprofit groups who are volunteering each night at the park.

“The work that they put into this is phenomenal. So I defintely recommend anyone thats able to come out to do so and donate and it all goes to a good cause.” -Blaine Vander Wielen, Town of Harisson resident

The holiday display will be open once again on December 6th, 7th, 14th, the 20th through the 24th and the 26st through the 31st.