‘Darth Blader’ & ‘Snowy McSnow Face’: Appleton announces the names of their snowplows

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Participants helped name Appleton’s 22 snowplows, and the results ranged from ‘Willem Da Snow’ to ‘Udderly Moovable’.

The City of Appleton announced the names of the plows on their Facebook page. They also wanted to thank everyone who participated in the naming contest.

Here are the newly-named Appleton snowplows:

Snow Sleigher

Highview Plower

Cheese Sled

Darth Blader

Frosty

Gust Buster

Blizzard of Oz

Magnificent Snowdini

Snowy McSnow Face

Clark Gable

Willem Da Snow

Blade-z of Glory

Snow Piercer

Truck Rogers

Plowabunga

Lala-Plow-Ooza

Plow or Never

Oops Avalanche Time

Southside Slider

Traction Jackson

Udderly Moovable

They even have a map showing the area that each snowplow covers.

Photo courtesy of the City of Appleton

More information can be found on Appleton’s website.