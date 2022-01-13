FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

'Darth Blader' & 'Snowy McSnow Face': Appleton announces the names of their snowplows

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Participants helped name Appleton’s 22 snowplows, and the results ranged from ‘Willem Da Snow’ to ‘Udderly Moovable’.

The City of Appleton announced the names of the plows on their Facebook page. They also wanted to thank everyone who participated in the naming contest.

Here are the newly-named Appleton snowplows:

  • Snow Sleigher
  • Highview Plower
  • Cheese Sled
  • Darth Blader
  • Frosty
  • Gust Buster
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Magnificent Snowdini
  • Snowy McSnow Face
  • Clark Gable
  • Willem Da Snow
  • Blade-z of Glory
  • Snow Piercer
  • Truck Rogers
  • Plowabunga
  • Lala-Plow-Ooza
  • Plow or Never
  • Oops Avalanche Time
  • Southside Slider
  • Traction Jackson
  • Udderly Moovable

They even have a map showing the area that each snowplow covers.

  • Photo courtesy of the City of Appleton

More information can be found on Appleton’s website.

