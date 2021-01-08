DATCP launches virtual support groups for Wisconsin farmers

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to assist farmers across Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are launching a series of virtual farmer support groups.
Support groups will be offered at different dates and times to accommodate farmers’ schedules:
- 8 PM, fourth Monday of every month
- 1:00 PM, first Tuesday of every month
- 8:00 PM on the third Thursday of every month (for farm couples)
According to a release, the support groups are open to farmers and their spouses at no cost. Participants can be located anywhere in Wisconsin and must register in advance.
Each session will be 60-90 minutes long and will be held on Zoom. Sessions will be limited to 20 attendees per session, with a couple counting as one attendee.
Sessions will be led and moderated by peer leaders that are farmers who have experienced stress and anxiety while operating their own farm.
A licensed mental health provider with extensive experience in serving farmers will also be on-hand at each session to offer additional support as needed.
To register for a session or for more information, visit the website.
