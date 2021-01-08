DATCP launches virtual support groups for Wisconsin farmers

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to assist farmers across Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are launching a series of virtual farmer support groups.

Support groups will be offered at different dates and times to accommodate farmers’ schedules:

8 PM, fourth Monday of every month

1:00 PM, first Tuesday of every month

8:00 PM on the third Thursday of every month (for farm couples)

According to a release, the support groups are open to farmers and their spouses at no cost. Participants can be located anywhere in Wisconsin and must register in advance.

Each session will be 60-90 minutes long and will be held on Zoom. Sessions will be limited to 20 attendees per session, with a couple counting as one attendee.

Sessions will be led and moderated by peer leaders that are farmers who have experienced stress and anxiety while operating their own farm.

A licensed mental health provider with extensive experience in serving farmers will also be on-hand at each session to offer additional support as needed.

To register for a session or for more information, visit the website.