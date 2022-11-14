GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver’s 2023 Charity Softball Game will be played under the lights, as the game is scheduled to be played at 7:05 p.m.

Officials say the game is scheduled for June 4 at 7:05 p.m. The event will help raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and other local and player charities.

Fans can buy a package that includes one ticket to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game and three vouchers for a 2023 Timber Rattlers home game starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17. Packages are reportedly $71 for reserved, $101 for box and $126 for premium box.

Those looking to buy single-game tickets for the softball game can do so starting on Tuesday, November 22 at 11 a.m. The tickets for the softball game are as follows:

$75 for premium box seat (first two rows)

$50 for a standard box seat

$29 for a reserved bleacher seat

$15 for a general admission grass seat

There are a limited number of patio tables (which seat four) available at $287

Additionally, there are 117 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for $90 per seat. The ticket includes an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes and two beverages (beer, soda or water).

All 87 seats in Section 100 are $87 and tickets will include a Jordy Nelson signed softball.

I am excited to see Jordy Nelson’s return, and to feature Super Bowl Champions and current stars competing. Please buy tickets early and you can win a meet and greet with Jordy and me! Go Pack Go!! Donald Driver

Former Packers WR, and soon-to-be Packers HOF inductee, Jordy Nelson also commented on attending the game.

I am looking forward to returning to Wisconsin as we keep the Softball Game tradition going. Jordy Nelson

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sponsor softball game at 5:30 p.m.

Home Run Derby at 6:15 p.m.

Softball Game at 7:05 p.m.

To buy tickets just for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game can do so one of the following ways:

Calling 920-733-4152

In person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office

Online at the Timber Rattlers website

More participants will be announced at a later date.