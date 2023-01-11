OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event.

According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29.

“Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau. “More than 30 local restaurants have come together to offer excellent food and service at special rates–and we couldn’t be more excited to try everything!”

Officials say that most participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe menu options for lunch, dinner, or both. The lunch option is $17, and the dinner option is priced at $29. A limited number of restaurants say they will be offering a breakfast option for $12.

All patrons dining at the participating restaurants from January 19-29 can request an Oshkosh Restaurant Week menu. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Here are the 33 restaurants participating in the 5th annual Oshkosh Restaurant Week:

Bar 430

Becket’s

Carrot and Kale

Chalice

Chester V’s

Dockside Tavern

Dublin’s Irish Pub

Eaton’s Pizza on Oshkosh Avenue

Eaton’s Pizza on S Koeller St

Erbert & Gerbert’s

Fox River Brewing Co.

Gabe’s Kitchen

Game Time Sports Bar

Gardina’s Kitchen and Bar

Greene’s Pour House at the Granary

Ground Round at River’s Edge

Hilton Garden Inn Oshkosh

The Hangar

Jansen’s

Jeff’s on Rugby

Manila Resto

Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine

Mile High Pub

Parker John’s BBQ

Parm

Pilora’s Cafe

The Roxy

Ruby Owl Tap Room

Tamara’s the Cake Guru

The Taqueria

TJ’s Harbor

TJ’s Highland

Zaronis

Menus and maps for all participating restaurants can be found here.