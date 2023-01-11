OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event.
According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29.
“Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau. “More than 30 local restaurants have come together to offer excellent food and service at special rates–and we couldn’t be more excited to try everything!”
Officials say that most participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe menu options for lunch, dinner, or both. The lunch option is $17, and the dinner option is priced at $29. A limited number of restaurants say they will be offering a breakfast option for $12.
All patrons dining at the participating restaurants from January 19-29 can request an Oshkosh Restaurant Week menu. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended.
Here are the 33 restaurants participating in the 5th annual Oshkosh Restaurant Week:
- Bar 430
- Becket’s
- Carrot and Kale
- Chalice
- Chester V’s
- Dockside Tavern
- Dublin’s Irish Pub
- Eaton’s Pizza on Oshkosh Avenue
- Eaton’s Pizza on S Koeller St
- Erbert & Gerbert’s
- Fox River Brewing Co.
- Gabe’s Kitchen
- Game Time Sports Bar
- Gardina’s Kitchen and Bar
- Greene’s Pour House at the Granary
- Ground Round at River’s Edge
- Hilton Garden Inn Oshkosh
- The Hangar
- Jansen’s
- Jeff’s on Rugby
- Manila Resto
- Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine
- Mile High Pub
- Parker John’s BBQ
- Parm
- Pilora’s Cafe
- The Roxy
- Ruby Owl Tap Room
- Tamara’s the Cake Guru
- The Taqueria
- TJ’s Harbor
- TJ’s Highland
- Zaronis
Menus and maps for all participating restaurants can be found here.