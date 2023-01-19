GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series.

According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.

The Winter Market will host over 50 vendors, local artists, and farmers, who will be selling their fresh produce, handcrafted goods, hot coffee, and prepared foods.

Popular area vendors include uBu Foods, Howler Coffee Co., Joyful Henna, and Voyageurs Bakehouse. Organizers say there will be live music at the Winter Market to entertain attendees throughout the marketplace.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to park on the Main Street ramp and use the second-floor walkover to access the KI Convention Center. Officials with Downtown Green Bay, Inc. say that parking is free throughout downtown all weekend.

“The Winter Farmer’s Market is great way to showcasing many of the great vendors who also participate in Downtown’s Saturday Farmer’s Market.” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “It’s always great to witness winter market attendees connecting with some of their favorite summer market vendors and supporting local producers.”

For more information on the Winter Farmer’s Market in the City of Green Bay, you can head over to Downtown Green Bay, Inc.’s website here.