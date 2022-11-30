FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin have taken the ‘dating app predator’ accused of multiple crimes into custody.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Timothy Olson was arrested on Tuesday after an officer spotted him on the road.

In a news conference, officers said Olson was seen pushing a bike, and when officers approached him, he fled into a nearby condominium complex.

After a brief struggle and the use of a taser, Oslon was subdued and taken into custody.

Over the past several months, Olson allegedly scammed several women, three of which fell unconscious with him. Last week, he also reportedly kidnapped a 79-year-old woman.

Franklin Police Department says Olson will be charged with several crimes, such as kidnapping, identity theft, and burglary, for the incident that occurred on November 23.

On that date, police say Olson approached the woman while she was having drinks at a local restaurant and offered to buy her a drink.

She declined and left the restaurant, with Olson reportedly following close behind. After the two were in the parking lot, Olson allegedly threatened her by saying he had a gun and then held her in her car for a number of hours.

Authorities say that Olson took one of her credit cards and withdrew an amount of cash.

Starting in September, Racine Police Department said Olson stole from women he met on dating apps, and in November, three of those women fell unconscious.

Last week, one of those women, Kim Mikulance, died after she fell unconscious while with Olson. He was then named a person of interest.

Olson was spotted several times after authorities in southeast Wisconsin announced they were seeking him.

A Franklin restaurant hostess reportedly said he wore sunglasses at night and unscrewed a lightbulb in his corner booth, raising suspicion. He then allegedly left at closing without paying his tab.

Monday afternoon, Olson was seen at a Franklin sandwich shop and made several phone calls off an employee’s phone.

“Hopefully, now that he’s in custody, if there are victims, they’re more likely to call their local departments and report that,” said Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva.

Oliva would not say if Olson is cooperating with investigators, only saying he has given them a statement while in custody.

Oliva said the district attorney will file charges in the Franklin case in the coming days. But the Racine and South Milwaukee cases could take longer because there is more evidence to process.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.