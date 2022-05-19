GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than three weeks after her mother and musical partner’s passing, Country Music Hall of Famer, Wynonna Judd says she will move forward with the duo’s previously scheduled tour “The Judds: The Final Tour”.

The announcement follows the tragic passing of her mother Naomi Judd, who died on April 30.

As a way to honor her late mother, Wynonna shared that The Judds: The Final Tour will carry on as an epic star-studded tribute this fall featuring musical guests such as Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

And this special and heartfelt tour will be making its way to Green Bay on October 8.

Country music icon Martina McBride will kick off the performance in Green Bay on Saturday with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.

Tickets are on sale at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800.895.0071, or at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.