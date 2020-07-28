Daughter found guilty of hiding mother’s body in Marinette County, living off her Social Security checks

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The woman charged with hiding her mother’s body and living off her Social Security and investments has been convicted.

According to court records, 61-year-old Paula Bergold has been found guilty of Hiding a Corpse in Marinette County Court. Bergold, who had also been charged with Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Failure to Report Unusual Circumstances, entered an insanity plea in early March.

Wisconsin state statutes say Bergold could be charged up to $25,000, imprisoned up to 12 and a half years, or both.

In September 2019, Bergold was arrested for allegedly not reporting the death of her mother, 89-year-old Ruby, for up to four months. According to officials, Bergold put the body in a small plastic tub and kept it in a basement of her Peshtigo home.

A neighbor called police because Ruby had not been seen since May and Bergold was reportedly “being evasive to where Ruby might be.”

Bergold told police she found her mother dead in a chair and couldn’t bring herself to call authorities, according to a criminal complaint. After the body began to smell, she put it in the container.

She allegedly told police she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security income and investments, and said her concern about money played into her decision not to report her mother’s death.

Bergold is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing in October.

