Dave & Buster's may be coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Green Bay, get ready! Dave and Buster's may be coming to the Bay Park Square Mall.

While there is no official word on whether the location is opening, the hiring page of Dave and Buster's, the popular restaurant and entertainment business, does have a listing for a General Manager for a location in the mall.

According to their website, Dave & Buster's opened its first location in Dallas in 1982. Two young men found an empty 40,000 square-foot warehouse. Dave's name appears first in the restaurant's name because he won a coin toss.

Over 35 years later, the brand now maintains over 110 locations offering state-of-the-art games, a full menu, innovative drinks, and TVs to watch sporting events.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.