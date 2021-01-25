GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Dave & Buster’s ready to safely open doors at new Green Bay location

Local News

27,000 square-foot restaurant features arcade with hundreds of games

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new franchise is making its way to Green Bay.

Dave & Buster’s, the popular arcade restaurant franchise, is opening its doors to Green Bay area residents and visitors. They’ve landed at Bay Park Square Mall and are ready to serve up some fun.

The new 27,000 square-foot restaurant features an arcade with hundreds of great games as well as an appetizing menu. It will also be making quite an economic impact on the area, with more than 125 employees on staff.

All of the necessary sanitizing equipment is on hand as well, with masks available and hand sanitizer positioned at various games.

Dave & Buster’s is located at Bay Park Square Mall, just a short drive away from Lambeau Field. They will be open noon until 11 p.m., Sunday – Thursday; noon until 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays. You can find more information about the Green Bay location online right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter