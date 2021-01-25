Dave & Buster’s ready to safely open doors at new Green Bay location

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new franchise is making its way to Green Bay.

Dave & Buster’s, the popular arcade restaurant franchise, is opening its doors to Green Bay area residents and visitors. They’ve landed at Bay Park Square Mall and are ready to serve up some fun.

The new 27,000 square-foot restaurant features an arcade with hundreds of great games as well as an appetizing menu. It will also be making quite an economic impact on the area, with more than 125 employees on staff.

All of the necessary sanitizing equipment is on hand as well, with masks available and hand sanitizer positioned at various games.

Dave & Buster’s is located at Bay Park Square Mall, just a short drive away from Lambeau Field. They will be open noon until 11 p.m., Sunday – Thursday; noon until 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays. You can find more information about the Green Bay location online right here.