Dave Chappelle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dave Chappelle will headline the Summerfest’s American Family Amphitheater on Sept. 11.

According to officials, no cell phones will be allowed inside the show and tickets will go on sale on June 11 at 12:00 p.m. Summerfest Insiders will have access to tickets on June 10.

Summerfest will be held over multiple weekends in Sept. after originally being canceled in 2020.