Dave Matthews Band announces concert at Summerfest in September

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest is one of the most popular summer outdoor music festivals in Wisconsin and with COVID-19 canceling last year’s event, this year many big names are coming out for the show in September.

The Dave Matthews Band has announced they will be making a stop at Summerfest on September 15 for a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. All online tickets, including those purchased previously or tickets now bought until the event, have a digital ticket for Summerfest 2021 and are valid for any of the nine days of the festival. Those who previously purchased tickets in person at the Box Office can return to receive one general admission ticket.

Summerfest will take place through three weekends in September: 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

Tickets for The Dave Matthews Band are on sale now through TicketMaster.