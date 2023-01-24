MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In light of announcing a summer tour, the Dave Matthews Band has announced that they will be headlining Summerfest and releasing a new album.

The tour kicks off in The Woodlands, Texas, and will come to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee for Summerfest on June 29. The new album ‘Walk Around The Moon” is scheduled to be released on May 19 and is the band’s 10th studio album.

The Dave Matthews Band formed in 1991 out of Charlottesville, Virginia with founding members Dave Matthews (singer/guitarist), Stefan Lessard (bassist), Carter Beauford (drummer), Boyd Tinsley (violinist), and LeRoi Moore (saxophonist).

Their debut album was platinum-certified six times and they won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1996.

Presale tickets for Summerfest will be available from Tuesday, February 14, at 10 a.m., through Thursday, February 16, at 10 p.m. Presale tickets are available through City Entertainment.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.