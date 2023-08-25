ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new chicken chain debuted in the Village of Ashwaubenon on Friday, bringing a little zest and heat to the area.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, named one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the United States, opened its doors at 2654 South Oneida Street, located near Potbelly’s and Mac’s.

What started off as a creation between four friends scrounging up to $900 to put a tiny stand in an East Hollywood parking lot has now found its way to Titletown.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is known for its spice, as it’s quite literally in the name. According to its menu, there are seven different spice levels, giving families and friends a variety of flavors to try.

Starting off, Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a no-spice heat level for those who just love the chicken. From no spice, it goes on up to lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot, and its famous reaper.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken (Indiana Schilz/WFRV)

The business that has been booming and popping up all throughout the country got a significant investor back in 2021, as the rapper Drake invested in the company.

There are four options for meals, starting off with Dave’s #1, which is two tenders with fries served with sliced bread, pickles, and Dave’s sauce.

Dave’s #2 gives sandwich lovers an option as you’ll get two sliders with fries, served with kale slaw, pickles, and Dave’s sauce. Dave’s #3 is a combination of one tender and one slider with fries, while Dave’s #4 is just one slider with fries.

In addition to its main course meals, Dave’s Hot Chicken has some phenomenal side options such as cheese fries, mac & cheese, and kale slaw.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is open weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.