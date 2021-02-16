David Villa, head of Wisconsin Investment Board, dies at 66

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — David Villa, the head of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, has died at age 66.

The board announced Monday that Villa died on Saturday. The cause of his death was not released.

Villa joined the investment board in 2006 as chief investment officer and was named executive director in 2018.

The investment board manages the Wisconsin Retirement System on behalf of 652,000 current and former employees of state agencies, the university system, school districts and local governments.

Gov. Tony Evers said Villa provided visionary leadership and strategic direction to build a more certain future for thousands of Wisconsin retirees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets