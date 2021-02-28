DaVinci School students register runners in all 50 states for annual 2021 Pi Day 5K Run/Walk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your tennis shoes on because the seventh annual Pi Day 5k Run/Walk will be taking place throughout the entire month of March.

The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announced on Thursday that the 5th-grade student race planners from DaVinci School for Gifted Learners are launching a virtual race for 2021.

Student planners aren’t letting the challenges of this past year get in their way, organizers note that students have already met their first milestone by registering 500 participants including individuals from all 50 states.

“This year is a reflection of overcoming obstacles and persevering through the challenge of COVID 19,” said Allison Hockers, Teacher and Race Coordinator at DaVinci School. “I’m proud of their courage to rally together, find runners in every state, and continue to push to make this event a success even though it’s virtual.”

The student planners say that the funds raised go toward a home for a Habitat family who has children in the Green Bay School System.

Officials report that in 2020, the Pi Day 5k raised $21,497 and raised a collective total of $105,310 since 2015 and 100% of those proceeds supported Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program.

Runners and walkers can still register for the 5k event by visiting the race website.