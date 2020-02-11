Davon House to retire as member of the Packers

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 21: Davon House #31 of the Green Bay Packers celebrated a second quarter interception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 21, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House has decided to retire with the green and gold.

One of my favorite Davon House #Packers photos. Always brought the laughs at training camp with these minion heads 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VpHsAMZJof — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 11, 2020

House played six seasons (2011-14, 2017-18) in Green Bay. He was selected in the fourth round as the 131st overall pick by the Packers out of New Mexico State.

He played 55 regular-season games with 26 starts and appeared in three postseason games. House contributed to teams that won the NFC North four times and finished with 11-plus wins on three occasions, including a franchise-best 15-1 record in 2011.

Throughout his time with the Packers, House registered 123 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, 46 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recover.

House finished in the top four on the Packers in passes defensed four times.

In the playoffs, House recorded four solo tackles and three passes defensed.

House played for two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16), registering 19 starts in 32 games played and 76 tackles (62 solo). In 2015, he set career highs with 60 tackles, four interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

