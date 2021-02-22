Day 10 of 2021 sturgeon spearing marks lowest harvest of season

(WFRV) – Day number 10 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing event was marked by the lowest harvest of the season with only 24 fish harvested on Monday.

The largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago was reportedly a 97.5-pound and 72.0 inch F4 female speared by Jason Hammel. The DNR reports Jason registered his fish at the Grundman Lane registration station.

Officials say the lowest harvest of the season was also accompanied by the first day of the season where no fish greater than 100 pounds were registered on Lake Winnebago.

This contrasted Sunday’s catch of the day which was a 126.4 pound and 78.5-inch F6 female speared by Richard Schneider.

Richard Schneider speared this 126.4-pound (78.5 inches) F6 female on Lake Winnebago during day nine of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

Stockbridge Harbor led the way among registration stations, registering seven fish today and increasing their season total to 266, leading all stations, according to the DNR.

After today, season totals on Lake Winnebago have increased to 201 juvenile females, 556 adult females and 469 males.