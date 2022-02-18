(WFRV) – The week ended on a high note for spearers ready to head into the weekend.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), day seven of the sturgeon spearing season was met with a slight increase in harvest.

The total harvest from Lake Winnebago on Feb. 18 was 65 fish. Of those fish, nine were juvenile females, 32 were adult females and 24 were males.

This was an increase from Thursday’s total harvest which totaled 47 fish. The DNR believes the increase is likely due to more spearers being out and about.

The current harvest total on Lake Winnebago is now 738 fish, reported DNR officials.

Moreover, one lucky spearer harvested his first sturgeon on Friday and it was no small feat. The DNR shared that Issac Bond registered a 171.1 pound, 83.2 inch F2 female at the Calumet Harbor registration station.

Issac Bond caught a 171.1 lb, 83.2 inch F2 female on Feb. 18.

Issac’s harvest reportedly makes four fish over 150 pounds harvested from Lake Winnebago this year, with two of those fish weighing in at over 170 pounds.

The DNR is also reminding residents to be careful if they plan to be out on the ice spearing over the next few days. Officially explain that due to the Battle on Bago tournament taking place this weekend there will likely be more traffic on the ice.

View more details in the full harvest report.