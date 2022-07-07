KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A county in Wisconsin voted on multiple gun-related topics, including allowing guns in county-owned properties, the day after a shooting in the county itself as well as in Highland Park.

On July 5, the Kenosha County Board Meeting was held, and hotly discussed topics revolving around guns were held for multiple hours.

The first gun-related resolution was allowing guns on county-owned properties. One supervisor mentioned that employees in the county buildings may not feel safe if guns were allowed in the buildings. He also said that the timing of the discussion was poor.

The day before the meeting there were multiple shootings across the country, including the mass shooting incident in Highland Park. Another shooting happened in Kenosha on July 4 that left one dead and multiple injured.

This resloution’s introduction this evening really comes at an inopportune time, it couldn’t be timed more poorly. We didn’t expect to have a shooting yesterday at Highland Park or a shooting here in Kenosha on the Fourth of July. Supervisor Terry Rose

After nearly an hour and twenty minutes of discussion, the resolution of allowing guns on county-owned properties was passed in a 14-7 vote. The resolution excludes the courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and the Molinaro Building.

The resolution declaring Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County was passed in a 15-6 vote. The wording in the resolution says the following:

The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Kenosha County to keep and bear arms under the 2nd Amendment, and; the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Kenosha County to keep and bear arms under the 2nd Amendment Resolution declaring Kenosha County a Second Amendment Snactuary County

The full meeting can be viewed here. The discussion around removing the banning of guns at county-owned buildings starts around the two-hour and twenty-minute mark. The Second Amendment Sanctuary discussion starts around the three-hour and fifty-minute mark.