Day without Latinx happening Monday

APPLETON, Wis. On Monday, some Latinx businesses won’t open and some Latinx people won’t go to work or send their children to school.

It’s all part of a statewide movement known as the ‘Day Without Latinx.’

“We have to show the government that they depend on our work and that they are powerful and they have money because of our work,” says Bacylisa Hernandez who is a volunteer with Voces de la Frontera and ESTHER Fox Valley.

The goal is to show communities how much they would be missing if their Latinx neighbors suddenly weren’t around anymore. Fear of sudden deportation is a reality that some immigrants living in the United States face on a daily basis.

“I live in constant fear that my life can kind of be upended,” says Jose Lozano who is an immigrant rights activist in the Appleton area and is a DACA recipient who has lived in the United States since he was a young child.

“I was afraid for so many years until I found out you have to stand up for what you believe,” says Hernandez.

Both activists say they want the Biden administration to pursue comprehensive immigration reform that creates a path to citizenship for immigrants. After becoming hopeful that things would change with the United State’s immigration system when Joe Biden became president, both activists say they are disappointed with the administration’s lack of action so far on the topic.

“We’re all people and deserve to be treated humanely,” says Lozano.

They are hoping Monday will show the government how important Latinx people are to the community and initiate action to make sure there isn’t a situation where they are no longer there.

More than 100 businesses across the state will be closing Monday as part of this movement including at least seven in Appleton.

“(We want the government to) treat us as people as opposed to somebody to round up,” says Lozano.