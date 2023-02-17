GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The attorney tasked with representing the Green Bay woman accused of murdering and dismembering a man has asked to withdraw.

According to court records, the attorney for Taylor Schabusiness has motioned to withdraw as her counsel. This comes days after Schabusiness attacked him in court.

On February 14, there was a competency hearing for Schabusiness. This is when the attack happened and she was removed from the courtroom.

There is a motion hearing scheduled for February 27 at 10 a.m. This is where the court will reportedly decide on the motion to withdraw as counsel.

Court records list Quinn Jolly as her attorney, which was entered back on March 3 of 2022.

In addition to the motion hearing on February 27, there is a competency hearing scheduled for March 6.

Schabusiness is facing charges of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.