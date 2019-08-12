De Pere affogato bar removes plastic straws

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A local establishment has removed plastic straws in order to “leave this place a little better than we found it.”

Nardi’s Affogato Bar of De Pere says they have reached their major goal of removing the plastic straws.

Vince Nardi, owner at Nardi’s, says “It’s a small piece of a larger environmental picture.”

Customers at Nardi’s will see their drinks served in reusable travel cups and mason jars. A reusable metal straw may also be used.

Nardi says they learned of the Zero-Waste Café Movement last year and attended an Indianapolis seminar that shared ideas and tools to help make Nardi’s a better and eco-friendlier café.

