De Pere alleyway transforms into ‘Art Alley,’ showcasing local art

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere has transformed one its regular alleyways into a display of art for visitors.

Dubbed as the ‘Art Alley,’ the gallery features a collaboration of 2D and 3D art by local artists. Located in between Gyro’s Kabobs and Nicky’s Lionhead restaurant, artists were inspired to brighten up the downtown area.

“We thought this would be a great place to have our art,” says Naomi Moes-Jenkins, one of the collaborating artists from Green Bay. “So we proposed it and the city of De Pere and mayor were very gracious in allowing us to go with our dream. They didn’t give us a lot of regimented structure, they let us kind of run with it and I’m thinking they’re pretty happy with what we did.”

The ‘Art Alley’ will be a permanent, art installation that will remain open year-round.

Said Moes-Jenkins, “Just understanding what’s going on in the world, we wanted to have a beautiful story line of what is happening and kind of get people to think a little bit more and maybe change the way they live their lives.”