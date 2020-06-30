De Pere Art in the Park held for 5th year in a row in new location

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Chamber of Commerce held its fifth annual Art in the Park event over the weekend at a new location.

The event, usually held in Voyageur Park, hosted a variety of artists at the Olde School Square in Ledgeview on June 28.

Organizers say Art in the Park is about sharing the love of art and encouraging students to participate in and appreciate the arts.

“I think it’s a really positive opportunity and I really enjoy being out in the sunshine and getting a chance to showcase what I sell and a chance to sell blooms, too, because I can’t do that over the internet. So it’s nice to be in person and interact,” Chelsea Keller, a local artist, tells WFRV Local 5.

Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Some venders say turn out was a little down this year, but it was still a great day to get out and celebrate the arts.

