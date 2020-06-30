GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere Art in the Park held for 5th year in a row in new location

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Chamber of Commerce held its fifth annual Art in the Park event over the weekend at a new location.

The event, usually held in Voyageur Park, hosted a variety of artists at the Olde School Square in Ledgeview on June 28.

Organizers say Art in the Park is about sharing the love of art and encouraging students to participate in and appreciate the arts.

“I think it’s a really positive opportunity and I really enjoy being out in the sunshine and getting a chance to showcase what I sell and a chance to sell blooms, too, because I can’t do that over the internet. So it’s nice to be in person and interact,” Chelsea Keller, a local artist, tells WFRV Local 5.

Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Some venders say turn out was a little down this year, but it was still a great day to get out and celebrate the arts.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More