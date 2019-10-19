De Pere Baseball is building its own field of dreams

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) A local youth baseball program is building its own field of dreams. And as Kris Schuller reports – come spring of next year Mulva Family Fields should be ready – to play ball.

At Scray Hill Park the future of De Pere Baseball is slowly coming into focus.

“It’s exciting to see everything really start to come together,” said the group’s president, Jonathan Webb.

Because here, after years of planning and fundraising Mulva Family Fields is under construction.

“For us this helps to future proof our program,” Webb said.

Webb is president of this youth sports organization that for nine years has been operating on six area baseball diamonds. But with 1,500 kids playing ball five days a week – finding a field for everyone often became a problem.

“We’ve grown so much that we’ve really put stress on all our other fields,” said Webb.

So the group drew up a plan to build a sports complex in Ledgeview with two state-of-the- art turf baseball fields.

“It’s a way for us to ensure that every child and family that wants the opportunity to play baseball can and will be able to do it,” Webb said.

“When De Pere Baseball approached us and thought this was a good site, we definitely jumped on the opportunity,” said Ledgeview Parks Director Stephanie Schlag.

Schlag says Webb’s project fit perfectly into the town’s long-term plan. The community now covering thousands of dollars in infrastructure costs.

“It’s all about providing opportunities for the community and making this a desirable place for people to live,” Schalg said.

And come the end of fall, this $2 million complex will be ready for spring- for another season of De Pere Baseball

Jim Mulva, the former CEO of ConocoPhillips, donated $800,000 to the project.