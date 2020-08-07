De Pere boy has wish to become construction worker granted

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 5-year-old De Pere boy is having his wish granted today.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is honoring Dominic with his wish to become a construction worker.
He was greeted with fire trucks, police cars, and a big construction truck to take him to his destination.
Dominic got to assist Miron Construction with digging holes and placing concrete. He even got to sit in some cool trucks.
Dominic and his sister were able to put their handprints in the concrete to remember the day.
Dominic is living with a severe neurological disease that makes him prone to seizures.
