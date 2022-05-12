DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After being off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of De Pere is bringing back one of its longstanding traditions, Celebrate De Pere.

The three-day event will be held at Voyageur Park in De Pere over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30.

Organizers say they were unable to have their thirty-year anniversary in 2020, so to honor the throwback plan, they will only be charging $5 for admission at the gates, all day long.

“This year we’re bringing back a lot of our staple items; the car show is popular every year. We have the Redneck Regatta event that happens every year that is just a blast and a lot of fun,” said Brandon Beard, the Vice President of Celebrate De Pere. “We’ve got some local acts and some bands that are coming down. We have two stages this year, again.”

Celebrate De Pere is expected to have some pretty neat features, but maybe none more special than the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Museum, which will be on display all weekend. Organizers are urging those attending the event to check out the moving exhibit and get a glimpse into their sacrifice.

Another cool exhibit to visit is the car show, where you’ll be given the opportunity to stroll through the park and see many vintage, unusual, and ‘just plain cool’ cars. If you are considering entering your vehicle in the car show, you can do so online on their website.

Perhaps the most interesting event of Celebrate De Pere is its Redneck Regatta, which is a homemade boat race. Contestants build their boats from cardboard, wood glue, duct tape, and spray paint. The winner gets a championship belt, WWE-style.

To cap off the exciting weekend, Celebrate De Pere will have a firework show at around 9:30 p.m. on that Sunday. Event organizers believe the best seats in the house are right in the park and on the shore of the river, so get there early!

“This year it’s been a lot of good positive feedback. People are just excited that they have an event to go to again, especially our veterans. This is an opportunity for them to get to see people that they have not seen all year. This is the event they get together,” added Beard.

For more information about the upcoming Celebrate De Pere, click here.